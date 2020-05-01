KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,731 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,409,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,937,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,300,000 after acquiring an additional 855,470 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after acquiring an additional 743,893 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 816.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 699,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 623,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 503,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,937. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

