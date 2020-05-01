KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 24,581 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,581 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.05. 29,380,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,909,781. The company has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $54.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.