KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 4,117 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,360. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

