KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,407,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,969 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,723,000 after acquiring an additional 263,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,224,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,342,000 after acquiring an additional 370,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,802,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,581,000 after acquiring an additional 46,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,401,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.72. 655,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,216. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $96.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

