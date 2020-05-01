Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.57% from the stock’s previous close.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,134. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 323.5% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.