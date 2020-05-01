Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Raised to $29.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,134. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $33.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 124,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 132.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.