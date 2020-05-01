Krios Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.66 Million (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Krios token can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. Krios has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $481.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Krios has traded 139.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.65 or 0.02390690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00197275 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00062118 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00042898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,325,077 tokens. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

