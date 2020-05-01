Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) rose 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $16.18, approximately 6,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 132,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $140.36 million and a PE ratio of 62.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 306,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,201,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,848,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

