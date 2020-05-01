KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of KVH Industries stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $9.28. 52,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.24. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $177.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.84.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KVH Industries news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $29,054.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,865,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $99,420. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,129,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in KVH Industries by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in KVH Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,174,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

