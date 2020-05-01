L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Shares Purchased by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $46,414,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,787,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,685,000 after purchasing an additional 983,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $12,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LB traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,160,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,694,936. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

LB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on L Brands from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

