Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LBAI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $11.19. 163,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $603.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.14. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.73 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Robert E. Mccracken purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,528 shares in the company, valued at $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,700 shares of company stock worth $96,187. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

