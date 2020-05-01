Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.49.

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.31. 282,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,462. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $119.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.62. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 211,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

