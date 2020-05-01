Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Holdings Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 4,505.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 384,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 375,958 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $18,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LM. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Legg Mason by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Legg Mason by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 43,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

In other Legg Mason news, EVP Terence Johnson sold 178,300 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $8,699,257.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,190.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 49,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $499,999.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,938,096 shares of company stock worth $19,499,992. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Legg Mason stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.88. 165,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,184. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Legg Mason Inc has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

