Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LM. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 1st quarter worth $870,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 1st quarter worth $4,708,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

In other Legg Mason news, EVP Terence Johnson sold 178,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $8,699,257.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,834 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,190.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 207,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,938,096 shares of company stock worth $19,499,992 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

Shares of LM stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $49.74. 2,183,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,190. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.