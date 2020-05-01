Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

Leidos has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Leidos has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Leidos to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of LDOS traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,724. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average of $95.42. Leidos has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. William Blair began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.23.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

