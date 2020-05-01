Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.
Leidos has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Leidos has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Leidos to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.
Shares of LDOS traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,724. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average of $95.42. Leidos has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84.
In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. William Blair began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.23.
About Leidos
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
