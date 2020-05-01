LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 605 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.39. 762,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,165. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.03 and its 200-day moving average is $165.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.