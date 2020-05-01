LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 7,725 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at about $9,611,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,543 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BP by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after acquiring an additional 409,260 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 229.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

NYSE:BP traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,532,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,031,007. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 235.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.