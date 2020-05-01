LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.4% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $61.55. 7,174,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,270,421. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

