LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,460 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $771,789.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at $936,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 274,313 shares of company stock valued at $12,302,642. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,055,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,401,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.56.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

