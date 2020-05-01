LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,096,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,707,688. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $209.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

