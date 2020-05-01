LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,720. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $81.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.26.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

