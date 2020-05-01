LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,950 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Benin Management CORP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.81. 17,553,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,967,835. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

