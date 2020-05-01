LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys 2,725 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,815 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $330,830,000 after purchasing an additional 231,048 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 606,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after purchasing an additional 316,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Exelon by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,944,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,268. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

