LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,184 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 127,879 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,070,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,376,699. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

