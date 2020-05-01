LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after buying an additional 732,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,698,000 after buying an additional 447,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $223,480,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,913,000 after buying an additional 215,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,869,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,083,000 after buying an additional 966,903 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.92. 4,557,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

