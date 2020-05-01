LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,882. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.55.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

