LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,410 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,964,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,877,982. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54.

