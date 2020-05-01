LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,779,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,899. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.47.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

