LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,431,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,990,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,786. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40.

