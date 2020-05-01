LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.52. 329,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,928. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $101.87 and a 1-year high of $152.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.