LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.45.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $141.02. The company had a trading volume of 37,679,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,446,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.52 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.26 and a 200-day moving average of $287.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.