LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.2% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $187.56. 7,122,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217,980. The stock has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.79.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

