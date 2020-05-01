LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.6% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.8% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.20.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,702,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,172. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.70 and a 200 day moving average of $221.96. The stock has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

