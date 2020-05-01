LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $491,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 342,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,241,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 706.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 134,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after buying an additional 117,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,418. The company has a market capitalization of $201.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.50. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

