LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $594,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 216.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in AbbVie by 82.0% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.20. 15,523,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,673,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.32. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

