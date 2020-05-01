LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

NYSE:GS traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.42. 2,688,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.63 and its 200-day moving average is $210.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

