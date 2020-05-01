LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

IVV stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,221,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,047. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

