LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,377,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,142,288,000 after acquiring an additional 171,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,208,000 after acquiring an additional 117,808 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,001,000 after acquiring an additional 239,540 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,012,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,571,000 after acquiring an additional 80,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,774,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,841,000 after acquiring an additional 94,522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,371. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $123.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

