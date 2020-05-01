LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

SCHX traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,769. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $81.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

