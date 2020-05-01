LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.00 on Thursday, hitting $132.24. 950,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,998. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.