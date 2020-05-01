LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,050 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.03. 1,594,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,475. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

