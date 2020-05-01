LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,195 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of eBay by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 700,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on eBay from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,797 over the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.83. 18,274,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,984,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

