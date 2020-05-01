LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,881. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12.

