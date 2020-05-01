LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 264 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 35,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in BlackRock by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

BLK stock traded down $9.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $502.04. 580,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,359. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $436.08 and its 200 day moving average is $484.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,075,156 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

