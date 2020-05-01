LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 350 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 59,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.29. 7,881,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,139,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

