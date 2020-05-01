LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 825 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,807,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,924,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26. The company has a market cap of $167.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

