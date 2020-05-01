LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,569,000 after buying an additional 396,325 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,230,000 after buying an additional 3,171,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,893,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,260,000 after buying an additional 431,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $234,912,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,603,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,045,000 after buying an additional 287,374 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,025,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,431,969. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

