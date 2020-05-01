Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Short Interest Update

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 26.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Lendingtree by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 1,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lendingtree by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Lendingtree from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lendingtree from $375.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.08.

Shares of TREE stock traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.13. 367,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,383. Lendingtree has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $434.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.92 and its 200-day moving average is $291.81.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.42 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

