Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.20, approximately 957 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 224,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.76 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Libbey by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Libbey by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Libbey by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Libbey in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Libbey in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

