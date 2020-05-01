Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Up 9.4% in April

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,500 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 528,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,488. The company has a market capitalization of $231.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Braves Group Series A from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

In other Liberty Braves Group Series A news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,720.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A during the third quarter worth about $2,687,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 206.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $1,272,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

